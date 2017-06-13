New school in Daventry needs prizes for summer event

A new school in Daventry for pupils with special educational needs is appealing for raffle prizes.

Daventry Hill School is holding an International Summer Fayre on June 23, from 1.15pm to 2.45pm, at the school in Ashby Road, Daventry NN11 OQE.

There will be stalls and activities to get involved in, including a chocolate tombola, raffle, cake sale, face-painting, a book and game sale, hook a duck and a plant sale.

At the international fayre, organisers are hoping to raise funds for not only Daventry Hill School but also funds for their partner school, Snehalaya in India.

The school hopes to develop students into active global citizsens. If you’d like to donate email s.stretton@daventryhillschool.org.uk