New scheme asked Northamptonshire people to open their homes to vulnerable adults

A campaign has been launched to recruit people who can offer support to a vulnerable adult in Northamptonshire.

Shared Lives is an initiative run by Northamptonshire County Council and its care home arm Olympus Care Services that primarily offers adults with learning disabilities and older people the opportunity to live as independently as possible in the community.

Support is provided in a friendly home environment, where the adult is treated as part of the family.

There are currently around 60 Shared Lives carers in Northamptonshire, but there are many more vulnerable adults who could benefit from this type of support.

Bev Ryan, from Duston, is a Shared Lives carer. She said: “It benefits everyone, people who need some extra help and support, and I get a great deal of satisfaction from hands on working with people.”

County council cabinet member for adult social care Cllr Bill Parker said: “Shared Lives is an outstanding service that provides high-quality care and support and is highly regarded.

“It offers vulnerable adults a unique opportunity to receive support in a friendly home environment and our carers tell us they find it hugely rewarding to know they are making a difference to their lives.

“We carefully match people with suitable carers who can meet their needs and provide the support that’s right for them, and I’d encourage anyone who would like to find out more to get in touch.”

There are a range of carers required – from long-term placements to respite breaks. Shared Lives carers receive full training and support, as well as a financial reward.

Carers will undergo a thorough selection and checking process to make sure they are the right people for the role, and the Shared Lives service also carries out regular checks to make sure the support provided is appropriate for the customer.

People can find out more about becoming a Shared Lives carer by visiting www.sharedlivesnorthants.co.uk or calling 01604 366000.