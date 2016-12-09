New plumbing business opens in Daventry, managed by local man

A UK plumbing and heating firm is opening a new home in Daventry with a local man at the helm.

James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot’s £250,000 branch – complete with trade counter and bathroom showroom – is sited in Newton Close on the town’s Drayton Fields industrial estate.

The firm has been focused on the northern counties over the past 50 years, but earlier this year launched a £2 million southern expansion in Milton Keynes.

Success there has now prompted a move into Daventry with the highly-experienced Martin Fox handed the managerial role.

Martin, 47, who brings 25 years of industry experience to the job, said: “It is an exciting challenge - particularly with the branch having a bathroom showroom - and I believe we can make a big impact here.

“I feel I know the business well, having covered everything from driving vans and operating warehouses to running trade counters and branch management - most recently here in Northamptonshire.

“Apart from a short spell on leaving school when I served an apprenticeship as a sports groundsman, the plumbing and heating industry has been my career focus.

“James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot has a five-star reputation for service, stock and value and all of that, combined with my local knowledge, should see things well set. With having a trade counter and a bathroom showroom we are appealing to both plumbers and engineers and the local public at large.”

Married to Jayne and with three children, London-born Martin lives in Raunds and includes cycling and 10 pin bowling among his hobbies.

Daventry represents the 55th branch in the James Hargreaves’ portfolio and sales director Bill Davies says it won’t be the last: “Milton Keynes took us into new territory, but the positive way things have worked out there means we go into Daventry with great confidence. Developing in southern regions has appealed to us for some time and we are already looking at opening more new branches in the coming months.”

Mr Davies continued: “Location is always a key factor, but finding the right calibre of manager is equally important - preferably locals with knowledge of both the industry and the respective town or city. This approach has served us exceptionally well down the years and Martin is the perfect fit.”