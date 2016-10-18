New play park design for Daventry estate open to public vote

Parents, children and everyone else can help pick a design for a new play park on a Daventry estate.

People are being invited to choose their favourite design for new play equipment which is set to be installed at the Fishponds park on the Southbrook.

Daventry District Council wants to enhance the play area at Fishponds.

Four potential designs have been drawn up, and the council is asking families and young people living near the park to help decide which one is best.

All of the designs feature a range of new play apparatus suitable for children up to the age of 10 and aim to provide additional play choices to the existing equipment.

People can see them in more detail and choose their favourite by following the link from the Council’s consultation page at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/consultation or on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DaventryDistrict.

People have until 5pm on Monday November 7 to register their favourite, with the public vote taken into account when DDC makes its final decision.

The plans for Fishponds come in part from a Day of Action on the field earlier this year by the Daventry District and South Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership. The event was an opportunity for residents to raise issues of concern, with additional play equipment and litter bins among the items on their wish list. The bins were installed last month, together with new benches.

The old skate ramp, which was closed due to safety issues, is also due to be removed and the grass on that part of the field will be restored.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure at DDC, said: “We’ve listened to residents and are pleased to be in a position to offer new play equipment at this site.

“It’s important that people are given a say over what kind of equipment is installed so we are putting these design proposals forward in the hope of getting valuable feedback that will help us make a final decision.

“This equipment is for local children to enjoy and we hope that all residents will respect this and take ownership of the area. Along with the planned park watch scheme, this should help reduce vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”