New partnership will deliver 150 Daventry homes over next decade

A unique agreement between a social landlord and council has provided affordable homes for 15 Daventry families.

The two and three-bedroom houses, built across Daventry, have been developed by Futures Housing Group on behalf of Daventry District Council as part of a landmark ten-year agreement between the two organisations.

The agreement will see 150 homes developed across the district over the next decade to support the council’s housing need.

Marcus Keys, director of business growth & transformation at Futures Housing Group, said: “We’ve worked with Daventry District Council for ten years and we’re pleased to be able to continue our strong relationship by helping to provide affordable homes for residents across the borough.

“Building these homes has also allowed us to regenerate areas which had become sites of antisocial behaviour, so as well as supporting new families, they have also improved areas for existing residents.

“The 150 properties also form part of our Group’s commitment to build more than 1,000 new homes by 2020 through our £147 million development programme.”

The first 15 homes have been split across three area of Daventry, The Medway, Elizabeth Road and Hemans Road.

All former garages owned by Futures Housing Group, each site has been cleared to reduce housing shortages in Daventry and improve areas.

All 15 homes were quickly snapped up by customers looking for affordable homes, with many families moving in as soon as the properties were completed.

Futures’ commitment to developing more homes for sale, shared ownership and private rent as well as social rent is part of its work to reduce the housing crisis in the East Midlands.

For more information on Futures Housing Group and its development plans visit www.futureshg.co.uk.