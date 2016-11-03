New organisation to deliver adult social services in Northamptonshire to be created

Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet will next week discuss the creation of a new organisation to deliver adult social services.

Northamptonshire Adults Social Services will be created and commissioned to deliver social care for vulnerable adults and their carers and families on behalf of the county council.

The new organisation will seek to maximise resources, minimise overhead costs and reduce bureaucracy.

It will also include a trading arm, retaining the name and brand of Olympus Care Services, to generate income by selling services to other authorities.

The outline business case will be presented to cabinet next week (Wednesday), with a full business case to follow in the new year. The new organisation is due to be fully operational in April 2017.

Cllr Bill Parker, county council cabinet member for adult social care, said: “The creation of Northamptonshire Adults Social Services means we can support those vulnerable adults who cannot help themselves in the most innovative, effective and efficient way possible.

“The new organisation will be wholly owned by the county council and we will retain the statutory responsibility for adult services in Northamptonshire, but it also us to make the very best use of the resources available and explore new ways to generate income.

“This outline business case is an important stage of the process and I look forward to seeing the plans take shape over the coming months.”

The new adult social care organisation is part of the county council’s move to a Next Generation model, which sees standalone organisations created to deliver cost-effective services on its behalf.

First for Wellbeing was launched in April 2016 to deliver wellbeing services for the county and a children’s trust is set to be launched in December 2017.