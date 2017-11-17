New mural unveiled as part of first birthday celebrations at Daventry campus

A commemorative mural is set to be unveiled at Northampton College’s Daventry campus on Tuesday.

It’s part of the building’s first birthday celebrations.

The unveiling takes place during an Open Event at the campus, designed to help prospective students find out more about college life and the courses available to them.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “We are delighted to be unveiling our stunning mural – made by students, staff, local businesses and members of the community.

“This mural is a true collaboration of creativity, made up of hundreds of individually designed tiles, and is a fitting way to celebrate the first birthday of our state-of-the-art new campus.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone who has played their part and contributed not only to the mural but have also made the last 12 months so special for all of us at Daventry.”

Northampton College’s multi-million pound Daventry Campus, in Badby Road West, is home to industry-standard workshops for motor vehicle engineering, a stylish library, contemporary hairdressing and beauty therapy salons, ICT and Mac suites, teaching space for healthcare and childcare plus dedicated provision for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Latest statistics have revealed that 95 per cent of students at the new Daventry campus pass their qualifications, with 90 per cent going on to further study or employment.

The college is working closely with local employers in the Daventry area to ensure students are ‘workplace-ready’ when they leave the classroom.

Contact the Daventry campus on 01604 736393.