New Mayor of Daventry elected

The new Mayor of Daventry was elected this week.

Cllr Lynne Taylor dived straght into her new role attending her first official engagement at the Library Awards ceremony at the Daventry campus of the Northampton College the day after her election at the Annual Town Meeting.

Speaking after assuming her new role, Cllr Taylor said:“The landscape of Daventry is changing, growing and developing and my focus this year is on our community including business, retail, voluntary and our residents.

“I look forward to meeting as many people as possible to promote our town along with my deputy, Cllr Lynn Jones.

“I would also like to thank the outgoing Mayor Cllr Glenda Simmonds for all her hard work during her term.”

The Mayor’s charity for the forthcoming year will be local organisation Reach for Health who are open to everyone offering a unique and friendly environment for people to exercise, encouraging an atmosphere of wellbeing.

For further details visit www.reachforhealth.co.uk.

A Mayor’s engagement form can be found on the town council’s website here should anyone like her to attend their event.