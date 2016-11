A DIY store has come to the rescue after fire destroyed a rugby club’s kitchen.

As part of B&Q Northampton store’s refurbishment, they donated facilities to Long Buckby Rugby Club U12s.

The club’s kitchen and designated ‘bacon butty’ station was destroyed by a fire in May this year.

Club representatives said: “We would like to say a big thank you to B&Q for the generous donation.

“To celebrate it was smiles and bacon butties all round.”