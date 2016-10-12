New images released of shops and restaurants planned for Daventry as consultation starts

New images of revised plans for retail units, a food hall, and restaurants have been released as a public consultation gets underway.

Henry Boot Developments Limited (HBDL), Daventry District Council’s development partner, released the images on Wednesday as they start asking the public their views on the plans for land running from Chaucer Way up to Warwick Street – officially called Site 5 of the Town Centre Vision.

The retail part of the scheme on the old outdoor pool and roundabout land, looking down on it from The Hollows road. Braunston Road would be left of this image, and Ashby Road to the right.

Views are being invited on the proposals for a food hall-style store and retail units, family restaurant, fast food restaurant with drive-through, and a hotel

The plans will be on public display at Daventry Library, in North Street, on Wednesday 12 and Friday 14 October from 10.30am to 4pm, when staff from HBDL will be on hand to speak to residents and answer any questions. The proposals will also be available to view online from midday on Wednesday, 12 October at www.daventrydevelopment.co.uk.

HBDL says it hopes to submit a planning application for the new proposals later this autumn.

On a separate planning application McCarthy and Stone propose to build a retirement housing complex to the south of the site where the former Danetre garage and band hall have been demolished.

The existing alignment of Braunston Road would remain, but the Eastern Way roundabout and three subways would be removed.