New head has good influence at Barby CE Primary School

Barby CE Primary School is on the up after being judged ‘good’ by a government inspector.

New headteacher Jody Toone is leading the way with positive changes at the school.

She said she is particularly proud of the children in the school.

Mrs Toone said: “As headteacher at Barby I am extremely proud of our school, we strive to provide an amazing foundation for children to learn, make friends and become part of a community.”

Ofsted praised the fact that children leave Barby CE School with “standards above others nationally. Pupils are thoughtful, reflective and communicate well.”

Inspectors also praised the way that pupils value their learning and the enrichment activities offered.

Mrs Toone said she has big plans for the future.

“We are a growing school and it is important to me that we maintain our village, country feel,” she said.

“We have had visits from new born lambs, hatched chicks and seen caterpillars change into butterflies this year.

“Next year, with the help of Cummins over the summer, we will be transforming our spinney into a Forest Schools area.”

She said it will enable children to build dens, hunt for mini beasts, work together and learn the joys of being outdoors.

“We will also be reviewing our curriculum to ensure that it is broad and engaging for all pupils based around key challenge questions,” added Mrs Toone.

“These include would a dinosaur make a good pet? What is in space? What lives in our school grounds? We think that this will excite children and foster the love of learning that we are always striving to create.”