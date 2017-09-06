New floors for Badby church

A £79,700 grant will pay for an urgent project to replace rotting floors at St Mary’s Church in Badby.

The grant, given by the Heritage Lottery Fund, has been made possible by National Lottery players.

A new step-less entrance is also being introduced, along with a large new flat area at the back of the church which can be laid out with chairs, tables and displays.

Work is due to start from October and will continue for about six months.

Tower captain Geoff Pullin said: “We have been battling away for several years to get this work done.

“We look forward to finishing it so everyone can use the village’s oldest building safely and easily.”

Jonathan Platt from the Heritage Lottery Fund said: “Historic places of worship like St Mary’s have fascinating stories to tell, and are often at the heart of communities. Thanks to National Lottery players we can help to address the church’s urgent needs.”