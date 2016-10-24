New fivers put into the pot for Braunston boating charity

A Braunston-based charity has celebrated its 35th birthday by reliving the ‘first fiver’ donations which heralded its beginnings.

But they did it by adopting the social media trend of donating their first new-look £5 note to charity.

LNBP at Braunston, formerly known as the London Narrow Boat Project, is a non-profit charity.

It offers community groups, uniformed organisations and schools the opportunity to experience life on the Oxford and Grand Union Canals via short break canal boat holidays and day trips.

It has two canal boats operating during March to November from Braunston.

The story started in October 1981 when two teachers and a Scout master – Richard Brierley, Keith Standley and Alan Till – recognised the benefit of introducing children and young people, particularly from the inner cities, to the enjoyment of canals and inland waterways.

At the time all three committed to donating £5 into a piggy bank to kick-start the project.

And that’s what was recreated 35 years and more than 2,600 trips later.

Chairman of LNBP Derek Edwards said: “The timing of our birthday celebrations and the release of the new £5 note could not have been any better.

“Whilst many of us running the project are now getting older, we hope our donations and others will continue to see the LNBP at Braunston welcome even more groups and schools in years to come, as well as potential new volunteers to its operation.”

It has a bursary fund to help those groups interested in offering a canal boating holiday experience but without sufficient funds to afford it.

To support the fund and for more on LNBP, go to: www.lnbp.co.uk