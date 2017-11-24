New drone track at Daventry district miniature race car club

Drone racing is just one of the new attractions at a miniature race car club which has undergone some major refurbishments.

Daventry Miniature Race Cars has been closed recently to allow the improvement works to take place, which include a new licensed bar, a new cafe and children’s area and new rail roads and train tracks.

The club is holding a grand re-opening on Saturday, December 16, and its owners are hoping one of the star attractions, a new drone track, will encourage people to visit and find out more about the club.

Visitors are able to bring their own small drones – usually referred to as indoor drones – which they can fly in a specially-designed darkened room.

LED lights illuminate an obstacle course which flyers have to try to negotiate in the fastest time.

The club’s own drones will be available to fly once it has installed a test-simulator and visitors have gained their ‘flying licence’.

The club, which is located just off the A425 outside of Staverton, is home to a dozen slot-car and Scalextric tracks, where young and old can compete for the fastest lap time.

Features include a 50ft drag track, equivalent in scale to a quarter mile, while a railway line, which children can control, runs all around the room.

Gemma Milburn, who is involved with the club and whose dad Sean Unit co-owns it with Karl Shingler, said the club’s popularity is growing as more people find out about it.

She said: “We’ve been putting out teasers about the drone track on our Facebook page and there’s been quite a bit of interest in it - now we can officially announce it’s opening.

“There’s nothing like our club in the Midlands and once people hear about it and come along, they realise how great it is.

“My dad has been visiting a similar club in Derby and they’ve been really supportive and have given helpful advice.”

The refurbishments are estimated to have cost about £20,000 and also include a new meeting room for private and corporate events.

The venue has proven popular for private parties for children and adults alike, and there are hopes that the club will eventually run tournaments with racers competing to claim top spot on the leaderboards.

There is even a podium to crown the champions.

The grand re-opening on December 16 will take place from 11am to 3pm, which a special entry fee of £3 per person which includes a free glass of bubbly and use of all the slot car tracks.

There will also be some special offers available on annual membership.

The club’s address is Leam House, Bridge Grounds, NN11 6BG, Staverton.