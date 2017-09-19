New display brightens up Daventry Country Park Visitor Centre

Photographs of Daventry Country Park taken by district residents are to go on display in the park’s Visitor Centre.

The images were the winning entries to a competition organised by Daventry District Council in July to mark Love Parks Week.

Entries were invited in three categories – wildlife, landscape and family fun – and the winning pictures have now been put on canvas and will be mounted in the Visitor Centre at the popular park, off Northern Way.

Winners Kirsty Reeve, Phil Pratt, Neil Hawkins and Gary Osborne met at the park recently for the display’s unveiling.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “This well-loved park belongs to the people of Daventry district, so we’re very pleased to be able to display some of the great photographs taken by our visitors in this way.

“The standard of entries to the competition was extremely high and I would like to thank everyone who sent in their pictures. It made the judges’ decisions extremely tough, but we are left with four photographs that capture the various aspects of the park perfectly – showcasing its rich wildlife, its peace and tranquillity, and the enjoyment it brings to local families and other visitors.”

Daventry Country Park is in the running for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, run by the Green Flag Awards and voting is still open.