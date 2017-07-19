New discount store to open in Daventry

A discount retailer has announced it is to open a brand new store in Daventry later this year.

B&M is set to get the keys for the store on Abbey Retail Park in August this year and hopes to be open in the autumn after an extensive internal refurbishment.

The store will occupy three empty units which will be converted into a single 17,600 square foot store. Leisure Lakes Bikes has already moved next door to Halfords in order to accommodate the new addition.

A spokesperson from B&M, said: “We’re excited to get the keys and kit out the store ready for customers in the autumn.

“We’re feeling really positive about the creation of even more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

B&M is one of the UK’s fastest growing retailers and customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

Councillor Colin Poole, the economic regeneration & employment portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “Improving Daventry’s retail offer is an important part of this council’s vision to improve the town centre, so the announcement that B&M Stores has chosen to come to Daventry is great news.

“As well as filling three vacant units at the retail park, it will bring additional jobs to the town and give our residents greater choice when shopping. We look forward to welcoming this national retailer to Daventry."

Abbey Retail Park, based off South Way, is also home to Homebase, Pets at Home, a number of smaller retail units, and Daventry Working Men’s Club.

Opened in 2009, it was the first phase of district council's regeneration plans for the town centre.