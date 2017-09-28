New Daventry town councillor for Hill Ward announced

Daventry Town Council co-opted a new councillor for Hill Ward earlier this week.

Councillor Malcolm Ogle was chosen at Monday's (September 25) meeting of the town council.

"I am delighted to be joining the town council," said Mr Ogle.

"I believe the best way to achieve a solution or change is by being a part of the democratic process."

Mr Ogle moved to Daventry from Weedon in 1977 and has served the community as both a group scout leader and controller for Daventry RAYNET.

He spent his working life locally as an electrician and following his retirement is now minibus driver for Age UK Northamptonshire, transporting elderly people to day centres.