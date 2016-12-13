New covered bike racks installed in Daventry town centre

A new under cover bike shelter has been installed in Daventry town centre.

The shelter, which is outside the Leisure Centre in Lodge Road, can store 24 bikes on two tiers, with the racks on the top tier easily accessible thanks to a pull-out ramp system.

The racks and the canopy, installed by Daventry District Council at a cost of £11,500, have replaced a number of old racks, four of which have been repaired and re-installed at Daventry Sports Park in Browns Road.

It is hoped the shelter, which is for all bicycle users, not just those visiting the Leisure Centre, will encourage more people to travel by bike, increasing the use of more sustainable forms of transport.

Councillor Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s community, culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “We want to help residents to live active, healthy lifestyles, and we also encourage the use of sustainable forms of transport, so it’s important that we do all we can to improve facilities for cycling.

“This new shelter increases storage space for bicycles as well as providing an all-important canopy to protect them from the elements. I’m sure it will be very well used, particularly come the warmer months.”