New Astro Bowls idea launches in Daventry

A group from Daventry district is launching an exciting new variation of bowls to help promote the sport.

Astro Bowls will utilise all-weather pitches to allow the sport to be played in more locations all-year-round.

Developed by bowlsDaventry, the idea will launch at the artificial turf sports pitches at Moulton College today.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to try the sport for free and enjoy free coaching, fun competitions and live music from 7pm to 9pm.

Mark Courtney, of bowlsDaventry, said: “There are lots of all-weather pitches up and down the country being used for hockey, football and tennis, but there is no reason why they cannot also be used for bowls.

“Astro Bowls is working to promote the use of these artificial pitches for all formats of our sport. Not only do such pitches allow bowls to be played outdoors all-year-round, they are typically modern facilities with the benefits of accessibility. It also allows bowls clubs to share a resource with other sports clubs, bringing down costs.

“We also believe this is an opportunity to promote bowls to those with disabilities, as well as the younger generation, who currently in many cases do not know they have bowls clubs in their local community.”

The event will also feature a visit from David Bolt, an England international and recent men’s singles winner at the Hong Kong International Bowls Classic, who will be on hand to talk about the sport, play against local bowlers and offer tips and advice.

Daventry’s MP Chris Heaton Harris will open the Astro Bowls launch event, which will also be attended by the leader of Daventry District Council Chris Millar, the council’s community, culture & leisure portfolio holder Councillor Alan Hills, and the mayor of Daventry, Glenda Simmonds.

The evening will also raise funds for the Riding for the Disabled Association, which provides horse riding opportunities for people with disabilities.

BowlsDaventry was a Bowls England initiated project and has seen a 40 per cent increase in membership of the town’s clubs since its launch in 2015.

Michael Jennings, the President of Bowls England, said of the local group’s latest idea: “This is an innovative way of promoting Bowls and the team has my support with their work to promote Bowls to a new generation of bowlers of all abilities.”

Councillor Hills added: “It’s really pleasing to see all of the work that bowlsDaventry are doing to promote sport and activity to people of all ages and abilities. I look forward to joining them for the launch of Astro Bowls and would like to wish them well for its success.”