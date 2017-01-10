Needle doodling at monthly embroidery group

The next monthly meeting of Heart of the Stitch embroidery group will hear about needle doodling

The meeting takes place on Wednesday January 18, and the Rev Peter Privett will be giving a talk entitled ‘Needle Doodling’ to guild members and friends.

The theme of the talk will be looking back over his 30 years of stitching and how techniques and influences have changed.

The talk starts at 7pm until 9pm and takes place at The Abbey Centre, Daventry.

Peter, auxiliary vicar at St Andrews Church in Rugby, is a textile artist is who is well known for his dramatic displays and creations and last summer he had an exhibition on the history of embroidery at St. Andrews Church, Rugby.