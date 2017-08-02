Mystery artist pays visit to Northamptonshire village painting Pacman characters around mini-roundabout...but who is doing it?

A West Haddon roundabout was given a makeover after a mystery artist decorated it with classic 1980s video game characters.

The appearance of the Pac Man figures on the High Street, Station Road and W End roundabout happened overnight, and one resident said it had brought a smile to people's faces.

Village residents have been amused by the paintings.

It is not yet known who painted the images on the roundabout and whether or not they will wash in the rain.

Do you know who is painting the characters? Call our newsdesk on 01604 467033

The images appeared on the High Street, Station Road and W End roundabout.