Musicians stage fundraiser in Daventry village as part of national charity drive

It was a weekend of music in Everdon as people raised money for a national charity.

A song-writing session followed by an evening of live music took place in the village raising money for Oxfam.

Naomi Rose

The event started on Friday evening at the Everdon Outdoor Learning Centre.

On Saturday the group held a co-writing session in the morning, followed by a song circle in the afternoon.

The day was rounded off by a gig at Everdon Village Hall.

People could then stay overnight at the outdoor learning centre before heading home on Sunday.

The writing workshop was held by Aortas (the Association for Oral Traditions and Songwriting) which teaches and promotes songwriting and traditional music.

Organiser Dan Plews said: “It was a good weekend. The co-writing sessions and gig raised more then £350 for the charity. It was well supported by the village.

“The co-writing session was good. We had a couple of beginners there so they got a bit of extra help.

“The afternoon was good and the outdoor learning centre was great, and a good place for it.”

The evening gig featured Dan and Guy Fletcher together as Dansmall as the main act, with a variety of other performers taking the stage.

Dan said: “It started off a bit interesting. There was a problem with the lock on the village hall door. We had people turning up, musicians and the audience. They all went off to the pub for about 25 minutes. But we had to break a window to get in to the hall and release the door bolt!

“It was a good night. The village hall is a good performance space and I think we’d like to play there again.

“Naomi Rose, Andrew Scott performed. The two beginners from the writing session, Tamara and Michael did two songs, including one they wrote that day. The youngest performer was four years old. He’d asked me a while ago to write a song about Ninjago – the LEGO toy. The song tells of a boy who loves Ninjago, but when he goes to secondary school doesn’t have the time and his friends think it’s not cool so he puts the toys away. But in the end he gets a job at LEGO working with people who dress up in Ninjago costumes at the weekend.”

Oxjam is a national music festival run throughout October raising money for Oxfam.

Events vary from local music events and gigs, to larger concerts in locations up and down the country.

For details on events taking place in Northamptonshire visit www.facebook.com/OxjamNorth/.

Dan’s song ‘Boots and Shoes’ is currently shortlisted in the ‘Song for Northamptonshire’ competition – for more details and to hear and download the song, visit http://tinyurl.com/song-for-northamptonshire.