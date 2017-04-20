Music to take centre stage at Daventry cancer charity day

Daventry will welcome a selection of live events as music takes centre stage during the planned town takeover by the local Macmillan Cancer Support group next month.

There will be plenty of song and dance to keep the crowds entertained on Saturday, May 6 as shops and businesses across the town have already pledged their support for the plan to “paint Daventry green” for the day.

Local driver recruitment firm, Driver Require, is to sponsor the day’s main event, the evening’s big band concert by Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band at the iCon.

Russel Sampson, Driver Require’s regional manager, said: “We recently opened a new office in the iCon Centre in Daventry and the Macmillan takeover day gives us a great opportunity to get more involved in the community and the town.

“We hope it will give us a chance to meet potential local customers and attract more skilled and professional drivers.”

Earlier in the day local bar and lounge venue, Chasers in New Street is hosting a live music event with DJs and acclaimed international vocalist, Aday.

The music will start with an outside bar from 3pm, then Aday live from 7pm to 9pm and DJs taking the sounds through until late. Visit Chasers Facebook page for more details.

For a more sedate musical experience, local dance centre of excellence Academy No1 is staging an afternoon dance performance and taster session at the Daventry Community Centre in Ashby Road from 2pm to 4pm. If you want to try your hand at dance or FitStep, tickets will be available on the door.

Tickets for the Eric Darlington and the John Cleveland Band concert are £10 each, and are available from the iCon Cafe, Orange Blossom in Daventry High Street or online.

The iCon Café will be open from 6pm on the night and the concert starts at 7.30pm.