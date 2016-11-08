Mum’s business is booming

Business is booming in Daventry after a mother was inspired to set up her own business after watching Dragons’ Den.

Jenny Crinigan has started her own mum2mum market organising baby and children’s nearly new sales.

She has held four successful sales in the area and will stage the next one at Daventry Community Centre on Sunday, from noon–2pm.

Jenny, a mum of four, said: “I heard about mum2mum market when watching BBC2’s Dragons’ Den and thought it was a brilliant idea, just what this area needs.

“I am so excited to be giving local parents the opportunity to buy great quality second hand goods or make some cash from their outgrown children’s stuff.”

Jenny was due to return to work after maternity leave, but wanted something flexible to fit in with her children’s needs and busy family life.

Mum2mum market is a growing business allowing mums (and dads) to buy and sell their nearly new baby and children’s items such as designer prams, cots, toys and clothes.

It helps parents wanting to sell their preloved items by creating these events and providing them with helpful selling tips and pricing guides before each sale.

Mum2mum market aims to help mums avoid the hassle of listing multiple items online, packaging and posting them.

For more information visit jenny@mum2mummarket.co.uk

Stalls must be booked in advance via the website www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/book-a-stall.html

Admission is £2 on the door, children free, and free admission in the last half hour of the sale.

There is a 2 for 1 admission voucher at www.mum2mummarket.co.uk/get-free-entry.html.

Full information at www.mum2mummarket.co.uk