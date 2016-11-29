Motorcyclist injured after collision in Weedon

A motorcyclist was left injured after a collision in Weedon.

The incident happened at around 2.15pm on Monday November 28 on the A45 near the Cavalry Hill junction on the edge of the village.

Northamptonshire Police say that for unknown reasons the motorbike and a silver Ford Focus collided near the junction.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 314 of November 28.