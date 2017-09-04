Motorcyclist in fatal collision in Daventry district named

A man who died in a road traffic collision near Lilbourne last week has been named.

Stephen Jones, 44, of King Style Close, Crick, died following the collision on the A5, near the BP Truck Stop at Lilbourne at 6am on Thursday, August 31.

Mr Jones was riding a motorcycle at the time of the accident, which also involved a car and a lorry.

A statement released by Mr Jones' family said: “Steve was a family man with a lot of love to give and always there for people. He was a devoted father to Lauren and stepfather to Tyler.

"His partner Sarah loved him deeply, they were like two peas in a pod. He is going to be missed by all.”