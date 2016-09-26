Motorcyclist dies following collision on rural road near Daventry

A motorcyclist died after a collision on a country road near Daventry on Saturday September 24.

The 49-year-old male victim, who has not yet been named, was driving an orange KTM motorcycle along Charwelton Road from the A361 towards Preston Capes, when at around 1.50pm it collided with a red BMW 1 Series at the junction with a road heading towards Woodford Halse.

The BMW driver, a 32 year old man, was arrested at the scene while the victim was airlifted to the University Hospital Coventry where he died on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.