Mothers launch caring business in Naseby

Two mothers have set up a successful childcare business in Naseby to meet the demand of local parents.

Katie Shepherd and Vanessa Griffin provide a before and after school service to the children of Naseby Primary Academy and the wider community.

They also provide popular holiday clubs, which are open to the public.

The venture began when the friends were approached by the school in May last year.

Katie said: “We were asked if we would be interested in providing a before and after school service, knowing that we were both considering returning to work full time, ourselves having to navigate the difficulties associated with doing so with small children.

“We discovered we would not only be satisfying this local demand but also providing ourselves with a great business opportunity, and being able to be with our own children before and after school, in the absence of childcare ourselves.”

WRAP Club Ltd (Weekly Routine Assisting Parents) was launched last year and is based at Naseby Village Hall.

It is open between 7.30am-8.30am and 3pm-6.30pm, daily, term time and 8am-6pm during holidays.

Professionally, Katie and Vanessa, have in excess of 25 years each working in business.

“It has been a long road getting to where we are today but we’re both really enjoying it,” added Katie.

“We’ve been really well supported and residents liked the idea of seeing the children in their WRAP high viz vests being crocodiled to and from school.

“The additional revenue for the hall and the benefits thereof were not in question.”

The setting opened on September 5 last year and has run one holiday club over October half term with activities including Kung Fu, crazy science day, drama club, den building, cookery club and Lego construction workshops. Future holiday clubs and bookings are being taken already.

The next holiday club is February half term, which caters for children from reception - 13 years.

Katie said: “As a happy sideline to this, our village hall is reestablishing itself at the heart of the community.

“We have a Facebook page @WRAPClubLtd, website is due to be launched soon and can be reached on Twitter @Wrapclub1.”

For more information about WRAP Club, telephone 07973 884717 or 07472 929393.