More than 1,000 seasonal jobs created in the Daventry area in the run-up to Christmas

Job seekers from Daventry are being given the perfect opportunity to earn extra cash in the lead-up to Christmas.

A recruitment agency is seeking warehouse pickers and packers as businesses from across the area prepare for the festive season.

PMP Recruitment will be looking to fill more than 1,000 temporary and flexible positions across the town and the local area.

Salaries start from £7.35 per hour for day shifts up to £9.11 per hour for evening work, while many locations will include bonuses for working on Black Friday, which falls on November 25 this year. Some of the roles may become permanent positions.

Jamie Reynolds, PMP Recruitment’s managing director, said: “We have a large number of fantastic roles available that offer a competitive rate of pay and the chance of full-time employment.

“As well as people looking for permanent work, these flexible jobs will also be perfect for students coming home for Christmas, parents, semi retired people or anybody just looking to save up for the festive season.”

For more information, or to apply, visit www.pmprecruitment.co.uk.