More jobs coming to Daventry as gardening firm puts down new roots

New jobs will be available in Daventry following the relocation of a gardening and wild bird-care product firm to Northamptonshire.

Gardman announced plans to move operations from King’s Lynn to a purpose-built warehouse in Daventry.

A statement released by the firm said the move followed a 12-month review of its current operations.

It said: “The review considered various options which included new warehousing within the King’s Lynn area but was unable to identify suitable alternative sites.

“A Daventry location will enable Gardman to work more efficiently due to being based closer to its customers.

“Moving the operation to new facilities will enable the company to progress with its business plans for further growth whilst improving service to customers.”

The news comes as the Government released its latest employment statistics last week, with the Daventry district continuing to boast an above national average number of people in work.

UK employment is at a record rate of 74.6 per cent which equates to 31.84 million people while the unemployment rate remains at its lowest in 11 years at 4.8 per cent. The Daventry district has 82.3 per cent employment and the new warehouse should help continue this trend.

Gardman are to offer relocation packages to any of their employees who wish come to Daventry while some staff may be accommodated in vacant posts at the firm’s head office in Peterborough.

The King’s Lynn site is expected to be closed by the end of the year.

Peter Utting, chief executive of Gardman, said: “In the current market of increasing customer demands, we continually re-evaluate our supply chain and service proposition.

“Therefore, we have taken the decision to relocate our warehouse operations to a purpose-built, centrally-based, environmentally-friendly site.”

The Daventry Jobcentre might be intent on helping Gardman fill vacancies in the new warehouse as it has done of late through its work with employers in the area who have recruitment needs relating to the DIRFT, and with recruiters B2W who have spoken with the Jobcentre about warehouse opportunities at Amazon.