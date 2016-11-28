Mixed emotions for fans watching Formula One championship decider from Silverstone

There were mixed emotions for the fans who gathered at Silverstone to watch the final F1 race of the 2016 season.

The circuit screened Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in its iconic Wing building.

Dozens of fans went along to watch the race, and judging by the flags and t-shirts, many were supporting Lewis Hamilton in his attempt to win his fourth Drivers’ World Championship.

But the odds were stacked against Lewis, and despite him winning the race, the title went to his fellow driver at the Brackley-based Mercedes AMG F1 team Nico Rosberg.

While many Hamilton fans may have been disappointed by the outcome of the championship, he did win the race; and their local team Mercedes added the Drivers’ Championship to the Constructors’ Championship they secured back in October following the Japanese Grand Prix. Mercedes have now won both the constructors’ and drivers’ championship for all three seasons of the hybrid engine era.