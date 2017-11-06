Minister praises Aston Le Walls primary school

The Minister of State for School Standards has written to St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Aston le Walls to congratulate the school, staff and pupils in their outstanding achievement in the 2017 phonics screening check.

The Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP was impressed with 100% of pupils at St Mary’s Catholic School reaching or exceeding the pass mark the school is in the top 3% of all primary schools in the country.

Judith Hammond bursar at the school, said: “Early fluency in decoding is the first step in acquiring the key skill of reading.

“There is a substantial body of evidence demonstrating that systematic phonics is the most effective method for teaching children to read.

“The success in teaching phonics means the pupils are developing a firm foundation in reading, from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.”

An open event takes place afternoon on November 23.