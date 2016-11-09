Mince pie challenge will help brave Harry

Festive fundraisers will be getting in the Christmas spirit to help a little boy from Newnham with severe disabilities.

The Big Mince Pie Munch Off takes place at The Windmill Inn, Badby, on Saturday, December 3, from 7.30pm to raise money for Harry Charlesworth.

He suffered a number of strokes during his birth and has cerebral palsy.

The search is now on to find the person who can eat the most mince pies in 10 minutes - the current title is held by an American woman who managed to munch her way through 46.

One of the organisers, Lynn Stubbs, said: “As well as being a great festive event, it will be the first for the newly set up Helping Harry Trust, set up by the local community to support gorgeous little Harry.

“Harry has not reached any of his milestones and has to be fed through a feeding tube. Life is exceptionally tough for Harry, but despite that, he is such a little smiler. Since he was born, care and support has been tough to access because Harry has such complex needs.”

Harry’s supporters want to raise funds to provide life enhancing care and equipment to make life better for Harry and his family.

“The support has been overwhelming and a real testament of community spirit,” added Lynn.

Visit www.facebook.com/events/1622983697999723/ ?ti=icl www.gofundme.com/2ptcczw