Fundraisers who are helping a little boy with severe disabiliteis are appealing for donations of mince pies..

The Big Munch Off challenge takes place at the Windmill Inn, Badby, on Saturday, December 3, from 7.30pm, to raise money for Harry Charlesworth from Newnham.

Nearly 200 boxes of mince pies are needed for the event. Email lynnstubbs2@hotmail.co.uk if you can help.

Picture: Tony Stubbs aka ‘Troughing Tony’ and Andy Charlesworth aka ‘Chomping Charlesworth’ (Harry’s dad) with Harry.