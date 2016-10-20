Men hand themselves in after violent brawl in Long Buckby

Five men have been arrested in connection with a fight in Long Bucky.

All five men are from Daventry and all have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder (Section 2 of the Public Order Act) following the brawl in Long Buckby on Tuesday, October 18 at around 9.30pm

Police said the men handed themselves in at Daventry Police Station this morning (Thursday) and are currently being held in custody for questioning.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident which involved between seven and 10 men in the area around Pytchley Drive in Long Buckby. Those involved were also believed to have been seen in the area of The Co-operative Food store on the high street at around the same time, wearing hoods and balaclavas. A blue Ford Focus and a black Audi may be linked to the incident.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.