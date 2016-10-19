Meet the new officer responsible for recording archaeological finds made by the public

People can meet the county officer responsible for recording archaeological items the public finds when she comes to Daventry.

Eleanore Cox is the new finds liaison office for Northamptonshire, and will be at Daventry Museum on Friday, October 21, with the first of a series of Finds Events running through until spring next year.

Eleanore works for The Portable Antiquities Scheme, a partnership project which records archaeological objects found by members of the public in order to further our understanding of the past.

She will be at the museum to meet the public interested in the scheme, and to record items found by members of the public.

Eleanore will be at Daventry Museum, in New Street, on Friday October 21 from 10.30am to 2.30pm.