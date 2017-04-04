‘Master Composter’ comes to Weedon to discuss all things compost

A talk on all things compost will be hosted in Weedon this Saturday.

‘Master Composter’ Rod Weston will be presenting “Talking Rot” on Saturday, April 8 from 2pm til 4pm at the Weedon Village Hall on West Street.

The talk will cover a range of topics including allotment and home composting, reasons to compost, different types of composting, bins and heaps, hot and cold composting, using homemade composts, and liquid feeds.

Paul Howgill, the East Midlands representative of the National Allotment Society will also be on hand to give advice and answer questions on all aspects of allotments.

The afternoon is hosted by Weedon Bec Parish Council and Weedon Bec Allotments.

Everyone from Weedon, other villages and allotment groups are welcome, as are all who are interested in composting whether on their allotment or at home in their garden.

Tea, coffee and cake will be available.

For more information contact Libby Hart on 01327 341816.