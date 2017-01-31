Marathon challenge in memory of Sue

Marathon man Matthew Finch has set himself the gruelling task of taking part in five races.

He is raising funds for Breast Cancer Care in memory of his mother-in-law Sue Jones, who died from breast cancer aged 55.

Sue with one of her grandchildren - Niamh.

Matthew, who lives in Daventry, said: “My amazing mother-in law was originally being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Sue had received all the relevant treatment and given the all clear.”

In 2010, Sue developed a severe cough along with other symptoms and was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, which had developed in her lungs, liver and spine.

Matthew said: “Later this also progressed to her breast again and lymph nodes.

“Over the course of five years, she received various forms of chemotherapy and medication along with other procedures, including surgery after being nearly paralysed from the neck down from finding an abscess on her spinal cord during October 2015.”

In April 2016, Sue started a more aggressive form of chemotherapy due to the ever changing cancer in her body.

“Along with this, she developed issues with her breathing and liver functions which unfortunately meant she was not as mobile from summer 2016. However, this did not damage Sue’s spirit, courage or strength and she was still giving everyone her beautiful smile until she sadly passed away in November 2016.”

Matthew is taking part in: Silverstone Half Marathon, March 12; Brentwood Half Marathon, March 19; Milton Keynes Half Marathon, May 1; Stanwick Lakes Half Marathon, June 11; Birmingham Black Country Half Marathon, July 1 and Birmingham International Marathon on October 15. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matthew-Finch9