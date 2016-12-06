Marathon challenge

A postman from Daventry hopes his dreams of finishing the marathon will be in the bag next year.

Matthew Triolaire is taking part in the London Marathon on April 23 to raise money for charity.

He said: “I’m running for Sense - a charity I support through my salary at work each week.

“They do an amazing job helping people who are blind and deaf. They make a real difference in their day-to-day lives.”

Matthew, who works as a postman in Milton Keynes, is appealing for sponsors.

“I am appealing to anyone who would like to make a donation to help me me reach my target,” he said,

“I have a JustGiving page and if you enter my name Matthew Triolaire it will take you to the page.”

Matthew has taken part in half marathons and is looking forward to the challenge of a full marathn.