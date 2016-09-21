Man United stars limber up for big Cobblers clash by training in a Northants hotel car park

Manchester United’s multi-million pound squad have been warming up for their big clash against Northampton Town - by training in a hotel car park in the county.

With just hours to go until The Cobblers and the Red Devils clash in the third round of the EFL Cup at Sixfields, Jose Mourinho’s players have been conducting their pre-match warm ups at the upmarket Daventry Court Hotel and Spa off the A361.

Jose Mourinho leads the training session in Daventry earlier today.

The team stayed at the hotel overnight with fans managing to grab a sneak glimpse of he superstars as they relaxed in the plush surroundings yesterday evening.

This afternoon snappers caught Wayne Rooney, Marcus Rashford and co limbering up with some light exercise in the hotel car park there.

The away team bus is expected to arrive at Sixfields at around 6pm.

The team will be looking to bounce back after three straight defeats in eight days.

But with Ladbrookes giving the Cobblers a 12-1 chance of winning tonight, even the bookies feel there is an outside chance of a memorable upset.