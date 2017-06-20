Man stops car on roundabout to swear at other driver in Daventry road rage incident

A verbally abusive driver who stopped his car on a roundabout is wanted by police after an incident in Daventry town centre.

The incident happened on June 16 between 2.30pm and 2.45pm on the South Way-Eastern Way iCon roundabout.

A white Audi A3 undertook a convertible car on the roundabout before then pulling across the front of the other vehicle and stopping in front of it.

The man in the Audi was verbally abusive to the driver of the convertible before he sped off along Eastern Way.

The Audi driver was mixed race, aged under 30 and slim. He had short dark hair and was wearing a blue polo shirt.

The incident happened last Friday (June 16) between 2.30pm and 2.45pm.Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.