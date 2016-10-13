Man in grey suit exposed himself to schoolgirls in Daventry park

Police in Daventry are appealing for witnesses after a man exposed himself to two schoolgirls.

At about 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 12), the girls, both 11 years old, were walking along the path that runs through Daneholme Park near Daneholme Avenue, when a man indecently exposed himself to them.

The man is described as white, aged in his mid-30s, about 5ft 11in, with a slim build. He had receding light blond or grey shaved hair. He was wearing a grey suit, matching waistcoat and a shirt – possibly pink in colour – and smart black shoes.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.