Man hunt launched for five young people involved in Daventry farm arson attack

Arsonists set fire to three farm buildings in Daventry and burned them to the ground in an evening attack.

The outbuildings, in Elderstubbs Field Farm in Browns Road, were set alight at some time between 7.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, May 30, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

A group of five young people were seen running away from the scene and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.