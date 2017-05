A man suffered a broken tooth following an assault outside a nightclub in Daventry.

The victim was punched in the head outside Chasers in New Street between 1.45am and 2am on April 30.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, with the offender described as a white man with a large build who was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.