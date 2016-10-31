Man dies in house fire in Pitsford

A man has died following a fire at a house in Pitsford.

Fire crews from The Mounts, Moulton and Brixworth fire stations were called to the fire in Manor Road shortly after 9pm yesterday (Sunday), alongside Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire investigation officers are at the scene today working to discover the cause of the blaze, which left the first floor of the two-storey house severely damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

The occupant of the house, a 59-year-old man, died at the scene.

A police spokesman said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.