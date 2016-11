An elderly man injured in a collision on a main road in Daventry has sadly died police say.

Kenneth Southgate, 92, of West View, Daventry, died on Wednesday November 16.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries following the collision on Western Avenue which took place Sunday November 13.

Mr Southgate was on foot when the collision with a grey Vauxhall Corsa happened at around 5.30pm.