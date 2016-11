Firefighters cut a man from his car after a single vehicle collision on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

Three crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident around 7.35pm on Monday night.

The car was found between junction 14 and 13 - no other vehicles were involved.

An officer accompanied the fire crews.

Bucks and MK Fire @Bucksfire tweeted this morning: “Picture from this evening’s collision on M1 near #MiltonKeynes taken after casualty had been released.”