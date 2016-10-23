Man attacked by gang and bundled into car in Northampton

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and bundled into a car in Northampton town centre.

A motorist contacted police just before 10pm last night (Saturday) to say a man was being assaulted by a group of males in the British Heart Foundation shop car park in Victoria Gardens.

The witness drove around the road system several times reporting what they were seeing.

At one point the alleged victim was bundled into a vehicle before getting out the car and striking another male.

He was then forced into the car which then drove off.

The car was described as a dark-coloured four-door saloon, similar to a Skoda Rapide.

The victim was described as being Asian in appearance.

There are very limited descriptions of the offenders at this stage except that they were Asian appearance and were speaking in a foreign language.

One of the gang is believed to have been wearing a cap.

DI Adam Pendlebury, who is leading the investigation for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen something in this area at the time.

“There would have been a lot of people out enjoying a Saturday night in the town centre and we are hoping someone will come forward with some further information.”

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.