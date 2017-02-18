Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Northampton blaze

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a flat fire in Northampton.

Two people were rescued from the property in Hunters Close in the Obelisk Rise area of the town at about 4am this morning (Saturday).

Four crews from Northants Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The female, aged 20, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

Residents of surrounding flats were evacuated from their properties but have since been allowed to return.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place today.