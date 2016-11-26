Making a splash at Daventry’s outdoor pool

These photos look old, and they are – they come from August 1963.

They show people in Daventry enjoying the waters of the town outdoor pool, one year after it first opened.

The story which ran along side it was about Daventry Swimming Club. The club formed after swimming teachers were trained by the Swimming Pool Association in 1961.

On the opening night of the outdoor pool in 1962 the swimming club already had 100 members, and by the end of summer 1963 it had 294 members.

The heating for the pool was used for the 1963 season, allowing more children to use it for longer.

Top is one of the club’s star swimmers diving into the pool.

Bottom is a group of swimming club members enjoying the pool.